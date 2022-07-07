Malta international striker Ylenia Carabott is set for a new chapter in her career after she agreed to join Gillingham Women, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Carabott was on the books of another National League club last season, Keynsham Town, but has now decided to look for a new challenge at Gillingham and prolong her career away from Maltese football.

In fact, during her career, Carabott had a spell in Italy with Chievo Verona before heading to Belgium where she played for Sporting Charleroi.

Now, Carabott will be donning the colours of Gillingham Women, formerly known as Gillingham Ladies.

In June 2020, the club announced that as a result of restructuring necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, they would no longer operate as Gillingham Ladies.

