Passengers arriving from the UK will as of Tuesday have to quarantine for 14 days once they reach Malta, as concerns mount about the spread of an infectious COVID-19 strain.

The Health Ministry said that the decision, which is effective as of Tuesday, December 22, was a temporary one and that talks to have a common EU position on the issue remained ongoing.

The UK is Malta’s largest tourist market and Brits are the largest community of expats living on the island. Although COVID-19 has decimated flight schedules, several daily flights between the two countries continue to operate.

Five flights from the UK are scheduled to land in Malta on Monday, one day before the quarantine rules come into effect.

Malta’s decision to introduce quarantine rules for the UK is not as drastic a move as that adopted by many other countries, which have banned travel to the UK after the British government warned that a new, highly infectious strain of the COVID-19 virus was “out of control”.

France blocked people and goods crossing the Channel while Germany, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Romania, The Netherlands and Belgium all said they were moving to block air travel.

Despite mounting concerns about the strain’s infectiousness, experts say COVID-19 vaccines should be effective against it.

Europe’s medicines watchdog, the European Medicines Agency, is expected to grant a first vaccine authorisation on Monday, paving the way for it to be administered to patients across the EU.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that a first batch of the vaccine, which is manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, should reach Malta by Boxing Day. Hospital staff would then start receiving inoculations the following day.