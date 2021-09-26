A few days ago, our nation commemorated the 57th anniversary since its independence. Is it high time we delve deeper into our understanding of who we have become as a society?

Evidently, Maltese society is today diverse and multicultural. It is an indisputable fact that it is not composed solely of Maltese citizens anymore, and really it was never like that either.

We need to embark on a challenging yet necessary soul-searching feat, if we want to live up to the title Luke gave to the inhabitants of these islands, that of being “unusually kind” (Acts 28).

As today the Church remembers the World Day for Migrants and Refugees, we are called to work together towards an even wider we. This day of remembrance is a call to rekindle the flames of kindness and foster a welcoming attitude towards our neighbours, especially those who need refuge and are desperate enough to embark on a life-threatening journey to reach a safe place to live, work and participate in.

We do have an “us-and-them” mentality that has become more ingrained in our society, pushing us to view others as if they are our enemies. Such a world view blinds us from seeing the beauty of hospitality, that of being open to share life.

Worse than this is a growing culture of indifference which makes us turn our heads to the suffering of the most vulnerable. Albeit not the only issue, the low working standards of the most in need have become glaringly obvious.

A decent and humane life begins with having the opportunity to work and do so legally and earn a living wage. Many unfortunately are being exploited and forced to work illegally without the proper legal and health and safety safeguards.

Although we pride ourselves to be a nation of hard-working people, we constantly meet people who visit our offices who are underpaid or work illegally, stuck between surviving and being exploited in the name of greed and “sustaining the economy”.

Sadly, on the matter, we often close our eyes, turn our heads and if possible, shut our ears, as if what we don’t see or hear is not happening and does not exist.

It is we, today’s inhabitants, who are called to exercise that same unusual kindness of 2000 years ago. One way of doing that is by raising our voices in their defence to ensure that a less bureaucratic system comes into place that allows all those living in Malta to work in a regular manner, instead of creating a climate that “encourages” labour in the informal market where exploitation often thrives.

If what Luke said of us is still valid, we cannot foster indifference but kindness, we cannot see the ‘other’ as a threat but as an opportunity to become a better version of who we are, and to reflect on who we want to become.

Pope Francis said that “We are all in the same boat and we are called to commit ourselves so that no more walls separate us.” We share the same living space, our common home. Every person has something unique and beautiful to contribute to our Maltese society.

We are more aware today that Malta is a shared living space, a place where people in all their diversity coexist. Perhaps we need to foster a culture of encounter.

We already share our space with ‘others’. We need to make sure that this coexistence is a peaceful and harmonious one.

What we call “we” needs to become as wide as it can be.