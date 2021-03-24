Malta is being run by the mafia, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Grech said that he would be speaking in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon to address recent developments in the country, which he said proved “Malta is officially being run by a mafia organisation”.

Organised crime’s links with the top levels of government have been in the headlines in the past week.

On Saturday Keith Schembri, once the most powerful unelected official in the Labour administration, was hauled off to prison as he faces charges of money laundering, corruption, and a slew of other financial crime offences.

He was joined by the directors of Nexia BT, the advisory firm exposed in the 2016 Panama Papers leak, owners of Zenith Finance, his business partner and his elderly father.

And in court, the self-confessed contract killer Vincent Muscat, known as il-Kohhu, has been detailing the inside workings of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat has pointed a finger at both Schembri and former minister Chris Cardona.

He has also said how he would drive other alleged assassin Alfred Degiorgio for meetings at the Auberge de Castille.

Times of Malta has also reported how Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with commissioning the murder, had extensive links with government officials, senior police officers, and politicians.