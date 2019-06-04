The Nationalist Party has criticised the government for what it said is its lack of engagement regarding the situation in Libya.

Shadow minister Carm Mifsud Bonnici said several countries were actively seeking a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Libya, but Malta appeared to have abandoned the situation.

Libyan Prime Minister Fajez Serraj was in Italy again over the past few days but Malta was no longer being considered as relevant.

The current situation in Libya was dangerous and could be a breeding ground for terrorist organisations, the PN said. This was a situation which Malta should not be ignoring.

Its failure to act was a strategic mistake and a failure of its Mediterranean policy.

The PN statement was also signed by Roselyn Borg Knight, party international secretary.