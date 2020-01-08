The Maltese passport sits in joint ninth place in a list of the world's most powerful passports issued Wednesday by Henley.

The Henley Passport Index measures the world's most travel-friendly passports, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

Japan's passport tops the list, opening doors to 191 destinations.

The world's most powerful passports



1. Japan (191 destinations)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland (188)

5. Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark (187)

6. Sweden, France (186)

7. Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria (185)

8. United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Greece, Belgium (184)

9. New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia (183)

10. Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary (181)



The worst passport in that of Afghanistan with just 26 destinations, followed closely by Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, Yemen, Libya, Nepal, North Korea and Sudan.