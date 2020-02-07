“One of the main challenges for a gaming company is finding the best talent,” Stefan Nelson, LeoVegas Group CFO said during his visit to the GamingMalta stand at ICE London 2020.

“There is always a challenge for companies like us because we always need talent in various departments such as legal, finance and tech. We have also grown fast and acquired companies, so we need to ensure we maintain our company culture.”

Malta is home to both Nelson and LeoVegas.

“I recently moved to Malta so it has become a home for my family,” Nelson said.

“LeoVegas, while being originally Swedish, has the biggest hub and workforce in Malta.

“Malta is the heart of our company and will continue being so.”