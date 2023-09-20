Malta and Israel are to hold technical talks on improving their relations in areas such as health, agriculture, water, education, and culture, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It follows an 'important' meeting which Foreign Minister Ian Borg had in New York with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Both are in New York for the UN General Assembly.

They agreed that bilateral relations, which go back to 1965, need to be strengthened over time.

“It is therefore important that even in terms of our trade relationship, in which foundations between the two countries are already present, more means should be explored in order to improve them,” Borg said.

The ministry said the two ministers also discussed the Middle East Peace Process, where Malta continued to emphasise its support for the ‘two-state solution’.

Borg also agreed to visit Israel.

In other commitments, Borg welcomed the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola who visited the offices of the Permanent Representation of Malta to the United Nations. Metsola met the staff and discussed Malta's work in the United Nations, particularly in the Security Council.