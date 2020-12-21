Malta has just issued the first licence for the production of medicinal cannabis.

In a statement on Monday, the government said the licence was issued to a Canadian company, Aphria, a global leader in the sector.

The first products that will be manufactured, packaged and tested by the company will be dried cannabis flowers, with the primary product being cultivated in Canada.

The Enterprise Ministry and Consumer Rights Parliamentary Secretariat said this licensing was an important milestone that will lead to the exportation of medicinal cannabis products from Malta.

This direct foreign investment in Malta followed a rigorous process led by the Medicines Authority and Malta Enterprise, which ensured the necessary due diligence, they said.

The authority inspected the local and Canadian facilities to ensure they complied with the EU's Good Manufacturing Practice and therefore manufacture a pharmaceutical product of the highest standards.

A number of other companies are going through the evaluation process after applying for licensing.