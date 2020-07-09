This year's edition of the Malta Jazz Festival, marking 30 years of the event, will also include an online programme.

Launched by Festivals Malta and the Arts Ministry, this special edition lasting from July 13 to 18, will include live performances at Freedom Square and the Parliament Steps.

Festivals Malta Director Annabelle Stivala said that the Covid-19 pandemic had unfortunately affected the cultural sector and the Malta Jazz Festival. City Jazz Series, she hopes, will inject some life back into the capital.

The Malta Jazz Festival will launch its activities with an exhibition on Monday at the Phoenicia Hotel.

Notes from the Harbour, curated by Joe Smith, will highlight the festival’s 30 year journey, paying homage to photographers and artists who have captured some of the most emotional moments from past performances.

The exhibition, which will be available online until the end of August, will include photos, memorabilia and collectors’ items from previous editions, depicting how the festival evolved through the years.

The festival will also host a series of masterclasses consisting of virtual and live sessions. Masterclasses by Jonathan Kreisberg, David Prez and Kostas Anastasiadis will be held online, while one by Jeff Ballard, Vincent Bourgeyx and Hetty Kate will be held live at Green Room in Pjazza Teatru Rjal and the Phoenicia Hotel.

Hetty Kate. Photo: Jacqui Henshaw

A dedicated station, the MJF Channel, will feature rare footage from previous editions, some of which date back to the early 90s.

Finally, a three-part video will pay tribute to the festival’s first artistic director, local Jazz music legend known as the father of Maltese jazz, Charles ‘City’ Gatt.

Given that COVID-19 travel bans have been lifted, the festival will also welcome some international musicians for The City Jazz Series, a series of midday and evening concerts at Freedom Square in Valletta.

