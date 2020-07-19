ARC Research and Consultancy has become the first Maltese member of international network Culture Action Europe (CAE).

CAE advocates for access to the arts and participation in culture as a fundamental right of every citizen. It lobbies for public investment in culture and the arts as the main force for the development of a sustainable and more cohesive Europe. CAE is the major European network of cultural networks, organisations, artists, activists, academics and policymakers.

Membership in CAE will enable ARC to participate in the network’s hubs, working groups and joint research activities, effectively continuing to facilitate connections and networks. ARC is committed to continue promoting development and sustainability of the cultural and creative sectors through collaboration, research and synergy with the network.

“We are excited to join Culture Action Europe at an extraordinary time when coming together to share knowledge with other European organisations is more vital than ever before,” Davinia Galea, managing director of ARC Research and Consultancy, said.

“We are delighted to welcome ARC Research and Consultancy in the CAE community,” Natalie Giorgadze, Communications and Community Director at Culture Action Europe, added.

“We are particularly glad to have our first member joining from Malta and look forward to future collaboration in the Mediterranean region and beyond.”

ARC Research and Consultancy services creation, practice and production within the creative and cultural sectors. ARC aims to promote development and sustainability of these specific sectors through collaboration, research and synergies with local, regional, national, and international entities.