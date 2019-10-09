A selection of documentary, fiction and animation films from Italy, France, Spain and Ireland will be screened in the fourth edition of the European Arthouse Cinema Day, which takes place on Sunday in cinemas all over the world, including Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta. Tickets for all screenings are free of charge but subject to booking.

The following is the local programme of films to be screened:

11.30am: Il Campione (The Champion)

Duration: 1 hour, 45 mins

Rating: 12

In Italian with English subtitles

Filfla, a Maltese short film by Fabrizio Ellul will be screened before the main film.

2.30pm: Atrapa La Bandera

Duration: 1 hour, 35 mins

Rating: U

In Spanish with English subtitles

5.30pm: Prendre Le Large

Duration: 1 hour, 45mins

Rating: 15

In French with English subtitles

Dream Big Little Cowboy, a Maltese short film by Aldo Zammit, will be screened before the main film.

8pm: Sing Street

Duration: 1 hour, 45 mins

Rating: 12A

All the screenings will be held at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, in collaboration with the embassies of Ireland, France and Spain and the Alliance Française and the Italian Cultural Institute.

To watch trailers and to book free tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/european-arthouse-cinema-day-2019/