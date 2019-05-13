FIPRA Malta was officially launched during the 37th FIPRA Network Week held recently in Zagreb, Croatia.

Founded in 2000 and with a presence in over 50 countries, FIPRA (Foresight International Policy and Regulatory Advisers) is today the leading and most extensive global public affairs consultancy network, advising clients on a range of government relations and regulatory policy issues.

FIPRA is renowned for the seniority and expertise of its members of staff. Its main regulatory advisers have experience at European Union, national government and regulatory authority levels.

FIPRA’s expertise lies in regulatory advisory with a focus on European Union policies, directives and the policy process. A registered lobbyist, it also specialises in financial services, tax, competition policy, digital and tech, and energy and the environment, among others. FIPRA has also established a Brexit Unit dedicated to supporting companies navigate the transition.

FIPRA Malta is a joint venture between Martin Cauchi Inglott and the ARQ Group, a professional services advisory firm. Cauchi Inglott is a special adviser of FIPRA International on maritime, defence and security.

“We are honoured to have been incorporated into this prestigious network of public affairs consultants. FIPRA offers expertise in the political process, globally but especially in Europe,” said FIPRA Malta director Cauchi Inglott.

JP Fabri, director regulatory and Advisory at ARQ and a director of FIPRA Malta, added: “In today’s world, regulatory compliance is central to any business and regulation is constantly changing at European and national levels. We believe that through FIPRA, we are in a unique position to support our clients navigate the EU’s regulatory landscape to not only ensure compliance, but to prepare businesses for any upcoming regulatory changes.”

