Malta has become the 57th country in the Montreux Document, an international agreement on operation of private military and security companies during armed conflict.

The foreign ministry said Malta had declared its participation on September 29. The due process was undertaken through Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Chris Grima.

The Montreux Document is the result of an initiative launched by Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross in early 2006. It highlights the pertinent international legal obligations and good practices for states related to the operation of private military and security companies in war zones.

Its main objective is the promotion and respect for international humanitarian and human rights law whenever such companies are present in armed conflicts.

It contains some 70 recommendations derived from good state practice, including the verification of companies' track records, the examination of the procedures used to vet their staff, as well as the recommendation for states to take concrete measures to ensure that personnel can be prosecuted when serious breaches of the law occur.

Private military companies have been booming since the end of the Cold War and continue to be used on an extensive scale in conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya amongst others. One of the largest operators reported a total revenue of €3.7 billion for 2018.

The foreign ministry said a number of such companies also operated in Libya, while mercenaries continue to be active for different parties and militias in the conflict.

Malta, on the Libyan government’s request, is assisting in the de-mining of areas of the country which continue to claim victims on a daily basis, mainly children.

In a joint statement by Unicef and the Libyan government in June 2020, grave concern was expressed over reports regarding the killing of civilians in Tripoli by explosive land mines.