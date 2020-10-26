The International Esports Federation has announced membership expansion within three continents as Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Kuwait from Asia, Morocco and Congo from Africa, as well as Malta join IESF from Europe.

Vlad Marinescu, IESF acting president, said: “IESF Member National Federations are the engine of Esports, we are happy and pleased that our family continues to grow and at the same time further unifies the Esports World. I would like to congratulate our new members and look forward to our work on solidifying the foundations of the Esports Universe. IESF continues operations and activities to support members, protect athletes, promote unity and foster positive exchange with traditional sport. We have now reached 88 members and I’m super excited as well as our board to see the next world championships.”

The nations are represented through their respective national Esports Associations, with Malta being represented by GamingMalta.

“Embarking on this journey with IESF reflects Malta’s position as the home of gaming excellence,” said Ivan Filletti, COO at GamingMalta. He also celebrated this milestone by adding: “One of our main goals is to ensure continued education of Esports and this membership further boosts our initiatives. We also welcome the opportunity to collaborate with fellow global Esports partners towards the growth and development of Esports.”

IESF was founded in 2008 by nine member nations from Europe and Asia. Now, after 12 years of history, IESF has now over 80 member nations and has plans to continue this rapid expansion. IESF’s continued growth is largely thanks to the organisation’s ability to deliver benefits to its members, provide a continuous and sustainable World Championships events, and host its Global Esports Executive Summit. IESF’s 12th Esports World Championship, Eilat 2020 is being held from October 20 until November 22, 2020.