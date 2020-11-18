Malta has joined the United Nations Core Group on LGBTI Issues, an informal cross-regional group of member states established in 2008.

Based in New York, the overarching goal of the group is to work within the United Nations framework on ensuring universal respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, specifically lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons, with a particular focus on the protection from violence and discrimination.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said that through its membership, Malta will contribute further to the multilateral work for a more humane society that protects the most important right that every person has, the right to be oneself.