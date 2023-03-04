Malta’s journalists and media houses will be in the spotlight on Saturday evening as the Institute of Maltese Journalists hosts the 31st edition of the Malta Journalism Awards.

The ceremony, which starts at 8pm, is being held at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta.

The awards seek to acknowledge and honour journalistic efforts and promote high standards and excellence in local journalism.

The event was not held in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Saturday's awards will therefore also include contributions made during those years.

20 different categories

Two sets of independent panels analysed a record 335 submissions from practically all media houses in Malta, across 20 categories that cover all forms of journalism and different platforms - print, online, television and radio.

A new award, sponsored by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, will reward that piece of journalism that promoted the rights of people with disabilities.

The Human Interest Story Award category was by far the most attractive with the biggest number of submissions – 65 - followed by the Specialised Journalism Award and the Online Journalism Award with 40 and 37 submissions respectively.

Features Journalism Awards for both print and online, television and radio also attracted a substantial number of submissions. There were 24 submissions for the Print Journalism Award - News.

The award for photojournalism, including those covering news and current affairs as well as sports photography and sports journalism for print and online, television and radio also had a good number of submissions.

There were 10 submissions for the Best Investigation Award and four young promising journalists were nominated by their editors for the Upcoming Journalist Award.

There were 17 entries for the new award judged by a panel from the CRPD.