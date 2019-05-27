This year’s The Malta Kids Directory launch celebration took place at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra. Following a successful Facebook campaign, the event hosted fans of all ages. Kicking off with a brief presentation by director Lisa Grech, during which she highlighted strategies planned to ensure the successful future of the directory’s online presence, the event kept children entertained with fun activities including games and crafts, face-painting and balloon modelling. Guests mingled during a stand-up reception during which light refreshments were served. A copy of the 13th edition of The Malta Kids Directory may be purchased online for €5 and delivered straight to one’s door. Seen here is the directory’s team (from left): Lisa Grech; marketing manager Denise Briffa; editorials manager Crysta Darmanin; and intern Gaelle Orro-Moussa.
