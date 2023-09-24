The Malta Knights have registered a comprehensive performance and a record home victory as they ran in 13 tries this afternoon at Marsa for a 78-0 defeat of Bulgaria.

A Jarrod Sammut masterclass by the Barrow Raiders halfback with a hat-trick of tries and 13 from 13 conversions for a personal haul of 38 points was magic to the eyes of local supporters before he flies out tomorrow morning to play for the Raiders on Sunday afternoon against York City Knights.

Malta head coach Phil Humphrey couldn’t hide his satisfaction, commenting, ‘We’re immensely proud of everyone involved over the Medieval Shield campaign whose hard work has gone into these fantastic results last week in Montenegro and today here at Marsa’.

‘Volunteers, players and fantastic supporters all came together to enable us to get this result. We hope this now sets a foundation for us to continue building on, and that we continue improving our sport on behalf of Malta’.

