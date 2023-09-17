A seven-try rout has kept Malta’s Medieval Shield record intact after overcoming a gallant Montenegrin side at the auxiliary pitch of FC Arsenal on Saturday night.

The Malta Knights led 20-0 at half time before a spirited fightback from the Montenegrin national team saw Malta retain the Medieval Shield with a 34-10 victory at Tivat.

There were seven individual try scorers for Malta, including one each from brothers Noah and Jayden Azzopardi, Jayden also kicking a conversion.

A barnstorming debut from prop Josh Cassar was topped off with a try of his own, and 19-year-old Kyle Gauci collected eight points through a try and two conversions.

