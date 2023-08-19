Maltese Rugby League officials have unveiled a bumper end-of-season international programme involving Tests against Montenegro, Bulgaria, Chile and the Philippines.

In a positive sign for the development of the 13-a-side game in Malta, the Knights will play two Tests in Europe including a home international against the Bulgarians in Marsa before back-to-back Tests on neutral turf in Australia.

The announcement comes after a tumultuous time for the international game that started with cash-strapped France surrendering the right to host the next World Cup, which had been originally scheduled for October and November 2025.

That precipitated another shock decision, this time by the European Rugby League which dumped its 2023 representative programme, impacting a swag of nations including Malta.

