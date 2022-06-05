Malta’s women’s 3×3 team made it into the semifinals of the 3×3 Europe Cup qualifier semifinals after beating Kosovo 14-12 on Sunday.

After finishing third in Pool A, it was do-or-die for Malta who faced the second-placed side from Pool B. This win hands them a chance to redeem themselves against Cyprus in their semifinal clash after the home team had dominated play on Saturday in the final game of the group.

