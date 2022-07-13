Malta registered the largest drop in industrial production in the EU last May, when compared to May of 2021, according to Eurostat data.

According to the figures, published on Wednesday, industrial production increased by 1.6% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU in May of this year, when compared to the corresponding month last year.

The highest annual increases were registered in Bulgaria (+20.2%), Denmark (+17.2%) and Poland (+12.5%), while the largest decreases were observed in Malta ( 4.8%), Luxembourg (-2.1%) and Germany (-1.4%).

Comparing May with April of this year, the seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 0.8% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU, estimates from the statistical office of the EU show.

In April 2022, industrial production grew by 0.5% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU.