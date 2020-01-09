The first strategy for growth and partnership with Africa has been launched for public consultation, Trade Promotion Minister Carmelo Abela announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Focusing on trade, diplomacy and development, the strategy focuses on the exchange of wealth and creating opportunity in changing times between Malta and the African continent.

“Africa is an emerging economic force. There is a clear message emerging, which we must heed. Africa does not simply want aid. It wants trade, development and growth. More business-to-business contact and the sharing of skills and knowledge.”

The minister outlined proposals to build on Malta’s strong existing relationships with Africa to help create new investment and trade which will be mutually beneficial to both parties.

He noted that the strategy highlighted the importance of development through the sharing of good practice to empower a rising Africa by unleashing the potential of every person, irrespective of gender, creed, or orientation.

Regarding diplomacy, he reiterated Malta’s commitment to Africa, stating, “through this strategy, Malta will advocate for growth, for dignity, and for empowerment in Africa".

Mr Abela also said that the launch of the strategy came at a very opportune time since Africa was very much on the EU’s agenda.

President von der Leyen, who addressed the event through a recorded message, expressed that she would be presenting Europe’s Strategy with Africa soon and by the end of the year the leaders of the two continents will meet to discuss the way forward.

She also praised Malta’s engagement with Africa.

“I believe that our continent’s success is linked to that of another continent, a young, dynamic and fast-developing continent, the great continent of Africa. If Europe and Africa work together hand in hand, Malta could be Europe's bridge towards Africa.”