Malta striker Michael Mifsud was recalled in the national team squad for the upcoming friendly against Liechtenstein as the Malta Football Association is planning to honour the all-time leading scorer for our country on November 11.

Devis Mangia, the Head Coach of the National Teams, has named an extended squad for the upcoming friendly against Liechtenstein and the final two UEFA Nations League Group D1 home games against Andorra (14 November) and the Faroe Islands (17 November).

