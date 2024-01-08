Under a gusty wind and intermittent showers, veteran bowler Sue Abela bid farewell to the Eden Superbowl on Sunday night, a landmark entertainment hub that has been a staple of Malta’s bowling scene for over three decades.

“Without a doubt, saying goodbye to this place hurts,” reflected the seven-times Sportwomen of the Year Sue Abela, a double European champion who honed her skills at the Eden Superbowl.

“So many good memories are etched in these walls, and I can truly say that without Eden and their unwavering support for the sport, there would be no Sue Abela.”

The Eden Superbowl, a landmark entertainment hub in Malta, has played a pivotal role in shaping the island’s bowling scene since its inception in 1988.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.