Under a gusty wind and intermittent showers, veteran bowler Sue Abela bid farewell to the Eden Superbowl on Sunday night, a landmark entertainment hub that has been a staple of Malta’s bowling scene for over three decades.

“Without a doubt, saying goodbye to this place hurts,” reflected the seven-times Sportwomen of the Year Sue Abela, a double European champion who honed her skills at the Eden Superbowl.

“So many good memories are etched in these walls, and I can truly say that without Eden and their unwavering support for the sport, there would be no Sue Abela.”

The Eden Superbowl, a landmark entertainment hub in Malta, has played a pivotal role in shaping the island’s bowling scene since its inception in 1988.

