Malta Libraries has reported a sharp increase in the use of e-books in March and the first week of April.

It did not give a reason for the increase, but the jump coincides with the authorities' advice for people to stay indoors because of COVID-19.

Malta Libraries said that during March, 758 persons used its Libby app to access 2,807 e-books. In the first week of April, 442 persons made use of the service.

The figures meant that in the first four months of the year, access to e-books was equivalent to 40% of all of last year.

People can make use of the service by visiting www.maltalibraries.gov.mt .

Further information is available on telephone 25983500, maltalibraries.overdrive.com of the Libby app which gives access to more than 8,000 e-books, audiobooks and magazines free of charge.