The Maltese and Libyan home affairs ministers have had talks in Malta on security cooperation and, the training of the Libyan coastguard in search and rescue and combatting human trafficking.

The talks were held at the maritime base of the Armed Forces of Malta at Haywharf, Floriana.

Byron Camilleri said security cooperation between the two countries was bearing fruit, as was the training of the Libyan coastguard by the AFM. The purpose of the training, he said, was to save life at sea and also to combat people traffickers.

Camilleri and the Libyan minister, Emad Al-Trabelsi boarded a Maltese patrol boat to watch joint training with the Libyan coast guard at sea.

Trabelsi thanked the Maltese government and the AFM for their help, saying the purpose was to improve law enforcement and eliminate the human traffickers.