Polish airline LOT has started a twice-weekly service between Malta and Warsaw for the summer.

Malta International Airport welcomed the first flight on Monday, saying it marked a return of the Polish airline after a few flights last year.

The Polish market is one of MIA's fastest growing source markets. Other flights between Malta and Warsaw are operated by Wizz Air. Ryanair operates flights between Malta and Gdansk, Krakow, Poznan and Wroclaw in Poland. Wizzair also flies to the Polish city of Katowice.

LOT will operate its flights on Mondays and Thursdays.