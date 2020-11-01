As part of the ongoing activities to help local organisations, the Lions Club in Malta marked World Sight Day by donating €1,200 to Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi. World Sight Day is a worldwide annual event organised by the WHO and the International Agency for the

Prevention of Blindness, to raise public awareness of blindness and vision impairment. This year, the theme was ‘Hope in Sight’ and despite the limitations due to COVID19, the club was able to raise the funds to help Id-Dar tal-Providenza carry on its valuable work.