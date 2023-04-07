MALTA 1-1 LITHUANIAAdrian Lickunas 9 (L); Andrew Borg 62 (M).

The Malta U-19’s national team held Lithuania to another draw after both teams shared the spoils in their second and final friendly, on Friday.

Both teams met last Wednesday, firing blanks in a goalless stalemate as Toze Mendes’ side continue their preparation for this summer’s European Championships on home soil.

In the second encounter, played at the Training Grounds, Adrian Lickunas drew first blood when he put Lithuania ahead after nine minutes.

