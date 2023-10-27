After launching their UEFA Women’s Nations League in style with two victories, the Maltese selection is ready to improve on what they have built in this competition so far.

Led by Italian tactician Manuela Tesse, Malta will host Andorra on Friday at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 8pm) before meeting the same selection next Tuesday in a double-header that can play a significant role in the Maltese journey in the Nations League.

Buoyed by their opening couple of wins, Malta coach Tesse hopes that her players can emulate their recent performances including the one that earned them a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Moldova last month.

