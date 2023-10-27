After launching their UEFA Women’s Nations League in style with two victories, the Maltese selection is ready to improve on what they have built in this competition so far.

Led by Italian tactician Manuela Tesse, Malta will host Andorra on Friday at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 8pm) before meeting the same selection next Tuesday in a double-header that can play a significant role in the Maltese journey in the Nations League.

Buoyed by their opening couple of wins, Malta coach Tesse hopes that her players can emulate their recent performances including the one that earned them a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Moldova last month.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.