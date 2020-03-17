Malta made its bow in the eEURO 2020 Qualifying Round on Monday with Christian Spiteri and Gianluca Sant playing five matches apiece in the first round of Group I matches.

The Maltese duo concluded the day in fourth place with a total of four points after a 5-1 victory over San Marino and a 1-1 draw against Ireland. In the other group matches, Malta lost 5-3 to the Netherlands, who lead the group with maximum poins, 6-1 to Sweden and 5-2 to Denmark.

Commenting on his first experience representing his country in an official UEFA etournament, Spiteri said: “I’m proud and honoured to represent my country in the eEURO 2020 qualifiers alongside Gianluca (Sant). Adjusting to PES takes some time but I did my utmost to obtain the best results possible for Malta.”

Sant shared his Malta team-mate’s views. “I’m honoured to play for my country on the virtual pitch along with Christian. Even though this was our first time playing competitive PES, it has been a positive experience and I look forward to the next matches.”

Sant and Spiteri earned the right to represent Malta in this inaugural pan-European efootball competition after claiming the top two spots in the PES Online Play-Off Qualifiers.

The second round of eEURO 2020 group qualifiers is scheduled to take place on March 30, 2020. Malta’s first commitment is against Ireland at 17.00.

CURRENT GROUP I STANDINGS

Netherlands 15 points; Sweden, Denmark 10; Malta 4; San Marino 3; Ireland 1.