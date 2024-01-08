Malta has made it with The Guardian's top 10 European culture destinations for 2024.

The island's first art biennale made it to a list of cultural events people should look out for this year, including Copenhagen’s repurposed Carlsberg district, and the first Arctic Circle capital of culture (Bodø, Norway).

According to The Guardian, Malta's biennale "has already caused a stir in the art world", attracting submissions from more than 2,500 artists from 75 countries.

Under the theme White Sea Olive Groves, the artworks will investigate modern Maltese and Mediterranean identity between March 11 and the end of May.

Around 80 artists from 23 countries, 24 of whom are Maltese will be participating in the main pavillion, with the exhibits being displayed at 21 historic sites, including Valletta's Grand Master’s Palace, Ġgantija and Vittoriosa's Armoury.

Events in Germany, Estonia's Tartu, Ghent in Belgium, Bad Ischl in Austria, Italy's Genoa, Malmö in Sweden and Strasbourg (France) also made it to The Guardian's list.