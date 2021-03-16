A region that is well-known for innovation and technology is Malta, which was the first country in the EU to legislate online or remote gaming in 2004. While this is one achievement for the region, there have been countless other startups originating in Malta. Online gaming forms part of an innovative industry that seems to never quit in the country. So, when you go online and find an online casino and try live baccarat for the first time, it was probably facilitated by a company with legislative roots in Malta as well.

There are many benefits for businesses all over the world to start up virtual offices and ventures in Malta. We have found a few interesting ventures that have come to fruition in the past few years and are sure to make waves moving forward. The industry in Malta pushes innovation and welcomes new ventures all the time to grow an industry where technology and progress are celebrated and supported.

EZ365

A platform that was created in 2018, which allows users to learn, trade and play using digital assets. The platform is broken up into three distinct sectors. These include EZ Academy which allows users to learn about cryptocurrency and blockchain, EZ Exchange which lets users trade digital assets and EZ Win that allows users to play at an online casino using blockchain-based digital assets.

The venture has taken something that would seem complicated and turned into a simple and easy to use platform for users.

Founders Bank

As online interactions and gaming has changed in recent years, this venture was founded to be a corporate challenger bank that specializes in servicing the tech industry. With the growth of blockchain assets as well as other emerging technologies, this company seeks to provide banking on a platform that is of a world-class standard. Most of all, focusing on the customer experience and is aiming to offer its services in Europe at first and moving beyond in the years to come.

Quidax

The company is located in the Mediterranean Sea but has virtual offices setup through Malta. The venture aims to provide a user-focused exchange for cryptocurrency in Africa. The team at Quidax is working toward making it easier for African traders to pay for cryptocurrencies in their local currencies which also adds to attracting new users when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the venture is working toward making it faster, easier and cheaper for users to engage on the platform.

Pacific

The company has created a payment system that is focused on e-commerce and social media, based on Smart QR codes. It has developed nine microsystems to make it easier for users to pay using QR codes. Additionally, adding to the use of QR codes by having the ability to freeze funds online, complete instant transfers in any currency and even use a smartphone as a terminal for payment to make it even more convenient for users transacting online.

Kubitx

A platform developed and run virtually through Malta that looks to empower and educate people and help them become part of the blockchain technology community. The venture has been working on boosting financial inclusion and has started its operation in Africa. Where it has already enabled users to transfer funds instantly across Africa and also allowing users to pay bills internationally from more than 3,000 merchants.

Malta has opened up a world of leading technology startups that are fuelling the expanding industries of gaming, technology and banking among others. The accessibility and financial gains from setting up a virtual office in Malta are unrivalled and allow businesses to thrive and feed off other ventures in the region.

