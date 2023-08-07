The maritime sector is a vital component of Malta’s economy, encompassing diverse interests and clusters that demand a specialised approach. As the CEO of Transport Malta, I am genuinely inspired by the passion exhibited by professionals within the industry, as well as the collaboration between Transport Malta and the public players. Together, we are committed to striking a balance that ensures the maritime industry remains sustainable and competitive while addressing climate change challenges and promoting the well-being of both Maltese citizens and visitors.

Undeniably, leading Transport Malta comes with its fair share of challenges. However, the prospect of growth and improvement keeps me motivated. The three operational pillars of the Authority – Land and Road Transport, Maritime, and Civil Aviation – are pivotal in meeting expectations and continuing to deliver excellence.

In the maritime domain, we are actively exploring new niches for growth and diversification. Our commitment to international agreements, such as the IMO GHG Strategy, MED SOX ECA, the Fit for 55 Package, and the new Maritime Safety Package, presents unique challenges that demand innovative solutions. Our primary objective is to uphold these obligations while simultaneously identifying opportunities for growth. Recently, the WestMED Maritime Initiative Member States demonstrated their renewed dedication by signing a Ministerial Declaration on June 23, 2023.

This declaration outlines several crucial priorities for Malta’s maritime sector. Emphasising sustainable production and consumption, innovative and restorative aquaculture and fisheries, coastal and maritime eco-tourism, maritime clusters, blue skills and jobs, ocean literacy, and youth empowerment, the declaration serves as a comprehensive roadmap for a prosperous and responsible maritime future. Additionally, we are dedicated to promoting Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP), decarbonising the blue economy, boosting the Marine Renewable Energy sectors, tackling air and marine pollution, preserving marine and coastal biodiversity in the Mediterranean, fostering training and technology transfer, developing coastal resilience solutions and early warning systems, and enhancing maritime security and surveillance.

As an island state at the heart of the Mediterranean and an EU member state on the periphery of the bloc’s maritime border, Malta must be responsive to increasingly competitive pressures from non-EU neighbouring countries. It is essential to address any fragmentation within the maritime industry and prioritise this sector at the policy level. My commitment is to continue promoting and supporting the vast potential of Malta’s maritime sector, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders involved.

In conclusion, Malta’s maritime industry has the potential to flourish, guided by a strong commitment to sustainability and competitiveness. As CEO of Transport Malta, I am resolute in my dedication to navigating the future of our maritime sector, fostering collaboration, championing good governance within the authority and unlocking new horizons of success for our island nation.

By embracing challenges as opportunities, we can elevate Malta’s maritime industry to new heights, setting an inspiring example for others in the global maritime community. Together, we will sail towards a brighter, more sustainable maritime future for Malta and beyond.

Jonathan Borg is Transport Malta CEO.