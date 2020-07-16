Malta is marking a week without new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed in an early morning tweet that no new COVID-19 cases had been detected between Wednesday and Thursday. He cautioned that Malta needs to continue to be prudent to maintain its success.

Zero Cases: Illum nagħlqu ġimgħa mingħajr każ ġdid ta’ #Covid19 f’#Malta. Inkomplu nkunu prudenti ħalli nkomplu ngawdu s-suċċess. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) July 16, 2020

The first COVID-19 cases were detected on March 7 and this was the first time that a week went by without any new case. 674 cases were detected in four months, and nine lives were lost. There are now just four active cases.

The last time a case was detected was on July 9, when one case was found.

Nearly all restrictions imposed to contain the virus have now been lifted.

The first commercial flights resumed on July 1 from so-called ‘safe corridor’ countries and from Wednesday, travellers from 50 countries have been allowed to touch down.