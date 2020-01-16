Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa started welcoming its first guests this week following an extensive 15-month renovation programme, with an investment of €30 million.

The newly, contemporary designed hotel, now includes 25 club rooms, 29 suites and a 150 square-metre presidential suite with views of Balluta Bay.

Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa general manager Alex Incorvaja said that following this extensive upgrade, the hotel and Malta, will be exposed on an incredible worldwide platform, accessible to over 130 million members.

Also boasting renovated indoor and outdoor pools, a fully-equipped spa & fitness centre, and dedicated conference and banqueting facilities, the Malta Marriott will also feature the M Club, a brand standard lounge which provides the ideal space to work, recharge, connect and relax for tomorrow’s guests.

The hotel has five restaurants and three bars, including its signature restaurant Taro housed at The Villa, a 19th-century palazzo adjacent to the hotel’s grounds, overlooking the bay.

Elizabeth Lane, partner at RPW Design, who were entrusted with the job to combine beautiful interiors with functionality, described the project as “local, authentic, sophisticated”.

She said: “Inspired by the heritage of Balluta Bay, we have woven the traditional crafts of Malta throughout the design in a contemporary way. Giving the hotel a real sense of place while looking to the future, making it one of Marriott’s first new-generation renovations. It will be an ideal destination for business or leisure or a combination of both,” Ms Lane said.