Luxury lifestyle brands Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa and the Royal Malta Golf Club (RMGC) have launched an exclusive partnership, timed to coincide with the final months of Malta’s golfing season and the start of the busiest months for local tourism.

Through this partnership, clients of both the RMGC and Malta Marriott will be able to take advantage of highly competitive rates, thus experiencing luxury accommodation with an advantageous golf package.

“The RMGC is a forward-thinking golf club striving for recognition as one of the best in the southern Mediterranean in terms of product and service levels,” RMGC general manager Phil Luxon explained.

“The club aims to partner with the very best on the island, so we looked for a top-class hotel known for delivering the highest quality product,” he added.

Founded in 1888, the RMGC went on to become one of only 66 golf courses around the world to be awarded the ‘royal’ title. Over time, the course evolved and moved to its present location within the Marsa Sports Grounds.

Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa, located alongside the seafront promenade in St Julian’s, is a leading choice for both business travellers and leisure guests. This summer, it will be introducing an additional outdoor pool and a casual dining restaurant.

“We are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with the RMGC, which promises to further enhance the five-star luxury experience guests expect from the Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa,” general manager Alex Incorvaja said.

