Six authors have been invited to the 16th edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival, which will return to Fort St Elmo after last year’s online edition. It will be held on August 27 and 28.

The authors are Ghayath Almadhoun, Miriam Calleja, Inua Ellams, Leanne Ellul, Katerina Iliopoulou, and John Portelli. Singer-songwriters Kym Pepe and Michael Azzopardi have also been invited to perform, while Effie Azzopardi and Kenneth Sacco are the resident musicians.

Readings will be mostly in Maltese and English, but some short works will also be read in their original language. Some readings will also be targeted to a mature audience.

As part of the festival, Ellul and Portelli will be conducting online workshops with SkolaSajf students. The Maltese authors will also be the protagonists of a literary evening organised in collaboration with HELA Foundation as part of their project Raħal il-Letteratura. This project aims to promote literature in the town of Rabat.

This festival, organised by Inizjamed, is supported by Arts Council Malta. It is also collaborating with Literature Across Frontiers, Creative Europe Desk (Malta), and Għaqda tal-Malti – Università. This festival has been given an international accreditation through the EFFE Europe for Festival, Festival for Europe trademark. The Festival is also part of the Phoenicians’ Route, recognised by the Council of Europe.

Since attendance is limited, and since every attendee is to be registered, the event will be ticketed. Tickets are priced at €5 for every night and can be bought through www.showshappening.com.

A complimentary drink will be offered at the entrance.

Security will be a priority. Social distance is to be strictly observed and the attendance will be limited.

More details can be accessed from Inizjamed’s Facebook page, the event’s Facebook page, and on the website www.inizjamed.org.