Switzerland, Gibraltar and Scotland will face Malta in the upcoming UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 preliminary round.

The Maltese side will launch their campaign in April as they will face the three opponents between April 8 and April 17, with the venue yet to be determined.

The top two teams in this group will make it to the main qualifying round of the competition which is scheduled for between next December and April of next year.

