Slovenia and Belarus will be Malta’s first tests of 2024 after the Malta FA announced that the men’s national team will host a couple of friendlies during the March international window, on Wednesday.

Michele Marcolini’s side, at the back of a zero-point UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, will face Slovenia on March 21 (kick-off: 19.00) before rubbing shoulders with Belarus five days later (kick-off: 19.00), with both games to be played at the National Stadium.

These two friendlies will serve Malta as preparation for the upcoming Nations League campaign where Marcolini’s team will feature in League D.

