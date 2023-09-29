The men’s darts national team reached the Last 32 of the WDF World Cup that is currently being held in Esbjerg, Denmark.

The men’s selection formed by Albert Scerri, Enrico Scerri, Tony Borg and Norbert Attard booked their place into the knock out stages when they clinched second place in the group.

In their matches from the opening phase, the Maltese outfit had the better of Spain 9-7 but then went down to England 9-3.

The Maltese side proceeded to the Round of 32 when they were up against Scotland.

