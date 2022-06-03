Malta men’s champions Hibernians have announced their return to women’s football at senior level as from the 2022/2023 campaign, the Paolites announced on their social media.

“Hibernians FC proudly announce that Hibernians FC Women, the most successful team in the BOV Women’s League with 12 League Titles, will make their return in all Women’s Football categories from Seniors to Under 8’s, starting from Season 2022/23,” the club statement said.

Hibernians, who have a rich history in the Maltese women’s game, last played in the senior championship on February 4, 2020 against Raiders Għargħur before they abandoned the league and consequently disbanded their team.

