FIBA Europe gave the green light so that the 2021 European Basketball Men’s Championship for Small Countries will go ahead as planned in Dublin Ireland, albeit on different dates than previously scheduled.

Malta’s men national team is one of the countries that are scheduled to take part in this year’s continental championships where they are set to defend the gold medal they won in the last edition held in San Marino in 2018.

However, this year’s championship was put in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIBA Europe Board met on Tuesday to discuss the future of all the continental championships scheduled for this summer.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta