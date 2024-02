Maltese player Maya Lucia will continue the 2023/2024 campaign at ZNK Osijek after signing for her new club on Thursday, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Lucia, formerly of Raiders in Malta, started this season on the books of another Croatian club, ZNK Split.

With Split, Lucia played nine matches and scored one goal, against Gorica, as they sit third on 21 points – trailing leaders Osijek by three points.

