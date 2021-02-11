2020 may have been one of the worst years in history due to the coronavirus pandemic which affected the progress of the entire world.

However, the last year has been a splendid one for Malta midfielder Teddy Teuma.

The 27-year-old player, one of the new faces in the national team led by Devis Mangia, has been in inspiring form both for club and country.

Teuma is currently on the books of Belgium’s second-tier side Royale Union Saintt-Gilloise, of whom he is captain and a popular figure as well.

