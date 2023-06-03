Malta’s commitments in the women’s basketball competition at the Games of the Small States of Europe ended on Saturday with Malta taking fourth place after a 10-point defeat to Cyprus.

Malta had been looking to avenge their 1-2 run in the competition and it looked like it was about to happen during the game’s progression as Amber Mendoza had another 30+ points game and the second double-double in as many days.

She finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. Stephanie De Martino, Amelia Simmons, and Ashleigh Van Vliet all scored nine with the latter grabbing eight boards.

