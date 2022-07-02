CYPRUS 77

MALTA 67

(17-14, 24-15, 20-19, 16-19)

Malta’s women lost out on a gold medal on Saturday as they fell to tournament leaders Cyprus 77-67 in Nicosia, Cyprus.

It was a game in which the Maltese struggled to contain the Cypriots’ prowess. After this game, Malta will be hoping for a win against Norway, who had beaten Kosovo earlier on.

Ashleigh Van Vliet led the game in scoring despite the loss as she put up 23 points. Guard Sophie Abela was the only double-digit scorer for Malta as both Josephine Diaby and Nicola Handreck were held to nine points each.

For Cyprus, Veatriki Akathiotou led with 21 points, Eleni Pilakouta added another 19, while Andriana Kasapi scored 14 to round off the double-digit scorers.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta