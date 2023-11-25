A new satirical Maltese newspaper has hit the shelves, with its lead story telling readers that Malta is this year’s winner for the prestigious ‘Miss Ħuta’ (cursed) award.

Il-Beżżul Bieżel is a comic-based newspaper created for readers to laugh rather than keep them informed, said Francois Galea, one of the three creators and artists.

“It is filled with comics and it is also satirically funny,” Galea said.

In its first issue, the paper covers several topics including an introduction to the series, an explainer of comics as an art form and several visual stories that feature different punchlines, from Maltese art’s obsession with painting luzzus to overall themes of construction abuse.

For example, the paper’s lead story focuses on the Miss Ħuta awards (when read together, translates to ‘unfortunate’), in which Malta wins handily while misfortune constantly befalls the country’s pageant contestant: a golden fish holding a construction-crane-shaped award.

Yet, across the entire paper, the satire is kept broad as no public figures are named directly.

“You can satirise in an absurd and surrealist way without directing it at specific people, yet the audience knows who we are talking about,” Galea said.

“It is like you are laughing in the king’s face without them knowing.”

In October 2022, Galea alongside two friends and fellow artists, Jessica Farrugia and Redent Camilleri, decided they wanted to make a newspaper, one that reflected their humour and passion for comics and cartooning.

All in their early 20s, the trio saw an untapped nostalgia in the physical format, one that would be able to display local and topical comics for cheaper than the average comic book.

However, despite physical newspapers already having one foot out of the door as publications globally pull back their print runs in favour of digital delivery, the group believed that there was still life in the newspaper medium, especially one with such a unique slant.

“We want to keep the medium alive,” Farrugia said, sitting next to Galea with a copy of their October edition of the paper – their first issue.

Originally, the group believed that young adults would be their target audience due to the political and sometimes vulgar nature of their comedy; however, the nostalgia of newspaper works for a wide audience, Farrugia explained.

We want to have people reflect through the medium of comics... storytelling through image

“We have seen 40- and 50-year-olds interested in it... they see it as something new and interesting,” she said, as the paper’s colourful front page on a legacy medium draws attention.

While comedy and comics are at the heart of the monthly publication, one of the goals of the paper is to breed conversation among its readers. So far, the first issue has sold around 250 copies.

“Hopefully you can take something away from it as Il-Beżżul Bieżel is the Maltese person who has the short end of the stick,” Galea explained, as everyone has a little bit of a beżżul in them.

With no direct translation, the paper describes a beżżul as someone unfortunate “who takes everything on and is happy with anything”.

“We want to have people reflect through the medium of comics... storytelling through images,” Farrugia said.

The inner pages of Il-Beżżul Bieżel

While several text-based articles feature in the issue – including a feature by language professor Qas Tbossmatista (translation: you cannot even fart) – the paper’s visuals collage many styles under a single roof.

Normally working in digital formats, Farrugia expressed how amazing it is to see her and the group’s work printed on a physical product, one they can hand around or frame.

Even when creating this issue and future ones, the group lean away from digital calls and try to meet up weekly.

“We find it important to meet and discuss everything together,” she said, as planning layouts and creating ideas come easier when things can be bounced back and forth over a beer at Valletta bar Ġugar.

According to the first issue, Ġugar is the group’s de facto office as they often meet there to discuss.

Still in its infancy, Il-Beżżul Bieżel’s first issue is currently on sale for €3.60 at Ġugar, Galea’s Art Studio, Ċekċik, Il-lokal, Kunċett, Forbidden Power, Printing Dome, both Msida Papiers, Planet Consoles, Eduline, Pandora’s Box Collectibles, All in One Stationary, and Crayon’s Stationary.

November’s issue is due to be released later this month while future editions of the paper will be released at the end of each month.